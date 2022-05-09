$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. FOX reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in FOX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 171,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,279. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. FOX has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

