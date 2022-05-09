$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

LGND traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,569. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.