$0.72 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,718,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,345,000 after purchasing an additional 211,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST traded down $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.57. 163,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,489. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.