$0.66 EPS Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $242,513. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.45. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

