-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.49). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRCA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 203,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,722. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $92,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,590 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

