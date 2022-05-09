-$0.51 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is $0.23. Wayfair reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.71.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,897,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W stock traded down $3.86 on Monday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,081. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.36. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

