-$0.26 EPS Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,523,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,374. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

