-$0.25 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.40). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. 44,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,614. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

