-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Archer Aviation’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer Aviation.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Aviation (ACHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.