-$0.09 EPS Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.26 on Monday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trevena by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 306,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

