-$0.08 EPS Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics' earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,299,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 731.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 66,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

MDNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.06.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

