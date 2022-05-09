-$0.08 EPS Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medicenna Therapeutics.
Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.
MDNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.06.
About Medicenna Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.