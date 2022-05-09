-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Minim’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Minim reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Minim.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ MINM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Minim has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Minim by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minim (MINM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.