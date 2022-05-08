Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,817 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.51% of Zoetis worth $593,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,317,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 306.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,654,000 after purchasing an additional 561,631 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.21. 3,339,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,574. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.46 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.98% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

