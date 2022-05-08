Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $174.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.09.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

