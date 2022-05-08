Zero Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $195,746.50 and $8.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00321612 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00076928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00102576 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006121 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,387,378 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

