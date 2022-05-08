Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on MXL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised MaxLinear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.