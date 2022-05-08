Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.60.

NYSE INGR opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 19.3% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ingredion by 10.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 20.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

