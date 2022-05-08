Zacks Investment Research Lowers NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 475.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

