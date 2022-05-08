Zacks Investment Research Lowers Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of ANNX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annexon by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annexon by 42.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Annexon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,717,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after acquiring an additional 119,758 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

