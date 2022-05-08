Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of TNGX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. 138,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,285. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.