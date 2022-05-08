Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of TNGX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. 138,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,285. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

