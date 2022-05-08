Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.48). Omega Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Therapeutics.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

NASDAQ:OMGA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 231,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 19.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.