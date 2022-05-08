Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Nuvation Bio posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUVB traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 437,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

