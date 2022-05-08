Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $7.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $7.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.57. Humana reported earnings of $6.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $24.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.10 to $25.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $27.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $430.66. 784,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,264. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $441.72 and its 200-day moving average is $435.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.