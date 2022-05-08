Zacks: Brokerages Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

CBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 249,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 1,167,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

