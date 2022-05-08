Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) to announce $2.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. 3M posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.94 to $11.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,833. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

