Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to report sales of $201.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.60 million to $202.47 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $180.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $812.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.67 million to $815.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $864.79 million, with estimates ranging from $817.18 million to $912.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,311,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,818. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.