Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will announce sales of $226.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.86 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $163.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

PDS traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 85,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,199. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $894.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

