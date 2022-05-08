Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) to report sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.13 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of INFI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. 423,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,763. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 684,014 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $8,550,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 319,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 527,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.