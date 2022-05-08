Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) to report sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.13 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of INFI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. 423,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,763. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 684,014 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $8,550,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 319,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 527,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.