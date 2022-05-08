Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

