Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FWRD stock opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
