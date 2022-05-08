Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.52 Million

Analysts expect CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) to post $31.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.75 million to $32.50 million. CapStar Financial reported sales of $32.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full-year sales of $127.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.88 million to $130.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $141.00 million, with estimates ranging from $133.13 million to $144.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CapStar Financial.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTR. StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 34,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.98. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

