Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,260. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Snap-on by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 13.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 12,773.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 59.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

