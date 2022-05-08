Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) to announce $46.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $31.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $199.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.35 million to $233.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $216.19 million, with estimates ranging from $144.47 million to $279.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.
RWT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,716. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $14.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.
About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
