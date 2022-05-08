Zacks: Analysts Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. 229,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.03 million, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Model N in the third quarter worth about $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 951.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 14.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

