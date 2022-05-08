Zacks: Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,653,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

