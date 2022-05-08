Zacks: Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report sales of $12.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.09 billion and the highest is $12.55 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $50.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 billion to $51.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.30 billion to $58.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, reaching $167.15. 3,129,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.89 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

