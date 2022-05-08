Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. Uniti Group has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,493,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,221 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3,074.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 634,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 614,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

