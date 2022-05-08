Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.15). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,059,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 191,266 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Codexis in the first quarter worth $398,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 37.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $649,000.

CDXS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.09 million, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.96. Codexis has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

