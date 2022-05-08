Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.36. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $10.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 47.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.73.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $191.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,282,000 after buying an additional 474,391 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after buying an additional 191,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

