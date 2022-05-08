Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,263.00

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002124 BTC on exchanges. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market cap of $733,963.48 and $95,263.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,971,049.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00272698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00188831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00543332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00039060 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.87 or 1.98693905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Buying and Selling Young Boys Fan Token

