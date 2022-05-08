Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Releases Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. Yelp has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.66.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,496 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,977 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,464 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

