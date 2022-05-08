XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $135.40

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.40 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.61). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.62), with a volume of 103,166 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.39) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 188 ($2.35).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.40. The company has a market cap of £266.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

