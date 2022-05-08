Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.