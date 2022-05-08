Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 183.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.