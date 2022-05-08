WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 2,282,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,129. WW International has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $688.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 6.52%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

