Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,507,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after acquiring an additional 712,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,257,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $66.20. 4,208,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,789. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.