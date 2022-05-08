Wsfs Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after buying an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.73. 9,038,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

