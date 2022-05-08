Wsfs Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.95. 242,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,201. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.