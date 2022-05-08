Wsfs Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.3% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,013. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.44 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

