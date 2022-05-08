Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) will post $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $460,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $23.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $25.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $145.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.52 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of ($2.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,326,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,994. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

