Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Rating) will post $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $460,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $23.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $25.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $145.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.52 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of ($2.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,326,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,994. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.