Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

NYSE WDAY traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,858. Workday has a one year low of $185.56 and a one year high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.84.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

